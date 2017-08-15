Independence Day 2017 Live: Mohan Bhagwat Hoists Flag at Kerala School Defying Collector Orders

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for live updates:
RECAP OF PM’s SPEECH | In his fourth Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi denounced violence in the name of faith and said casteism and communalism were "poison" for the country. The comments assume significance in the backdrop of recent attacks by self-styled cow vigilantes against Dalits and Muslims. Pitching for harmony and peace, he said "Bharat Jodo" should be the slogan now in the way "Bharat chhodo" was during the freedom struggle.
National Conference leader and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah is among the first from Kashmir to react to PM Modi’s Independence Day speech. He hoped the PM’s statement that “gali and goli (abuses and bullets) won’t solve Kashmir issue” is application to security forces as well.
Actually he said the Kashmir issue will not be resolved by abuse & bullets. I guess that covers both sides - terrorists & security forces. https://t.co/8cPpDRN4Bo— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 15, 2017
FUN FACT | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at Red Fort was his shortest Independence Day speech in the four years that he has been the PM. Modi had joked in his last Mann ki Baat address that people were complaining about his “long” speeches. Living up to the promise of keeping his speech short, Modi spoke for 54 minutes. His first Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in 2014 was for over 65 minutes, in 2015 it was 86 minutes and last year it was 94 minutes.
CLICK TO READ | Modi 'Stands' with Triple Talaq Victims, Denounces Violence in Name of Faith
In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said, I admire the courage of Muslim women who led the revolution against triple talaq. We are with them in their struggle.
In Kerala, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the national flag at the Karnnaki Amman School in Palakkad district, defying the orders of the District Collector that the flag should be hoisted only by elected representatives or school officials and not by "organisational representatives". The administration may later act against the school authorities.
CLICK TO READ | The Nation is With Families Affacted by Gorakhpur Tragedy, Says PM Modi
Delivering the Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Narendra Modi said,
Key takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech at the Red Fort:
— People of India stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected due to natural disasters and the tragedy in Gorakhpur.
— We have to leave this 'Chalta Hai' attitude. We have to think of 'Badal Sakta Hai', which will help us as a nation.
— We have pulled up Rs 800 crore worth benami properties. This nation is for the honest. No place for corruption.
— Every one of the 1.2 billion will work towards a new India in 2022, to celebrate the 75th year of Independence. No one is small or big in our country.
— Those born in the 21st century will build our future. You are getting the opportunity to take part in taking the nation to new heights.
— All our security forces, our bravehearts have never faltered in protecting the country, be it protecting the nation against terrorists or during the surgical strike or helping those affected in natural calamities.
— India is self-sufficient to protect itself from all outside forces.
— Cooperative federalism has taken a new leap with the GST implementation. People are amazed at how India could implement GST across the nation so successfully and across sectors.
— The poor and tribal people have received gas connection, they have been empowered.
— The young, unemployed population are given loans. The homeless are given assistance to build homes.
— Other nations are with us in fighting external threats and terrorism. I thank all nations who are helping us in doing so.
— Along with the Kashmir government, it’s also the nation’s concern to develop J&K and its youth. The Kashmir issue cannot be solved with either bullets or abuses, but with love. We are committed to restoring Kashmir's status as 'heaven on earth'.
— I was a chief minister for a long time. I know how important the states are for the nation’s development. We’ve empowered the states with cooperative federalism. The Centre is successful in walking shoulder to shoulder with the states.
— We have fulfilled 21 of the schemes that I announced in last year’s Independence Day address. We will soon fulfill the other 50 schemes. We cannot leave out farmers in the road towards development. We’ve taken forward the idea of the FDI in food processing. This will change the lives of our farmers for betterment.
— We have empowered the youth with funds so that instead of seeking employment, they are in a position to give employment.
— Our future depends on the future and security of our female population.
— The nation stood with the women who spoke out against triple talaq. We stand by women who stood up against it.
— This is the land of Buddha and Gandhi. There is no place for violence here. We will not tolerate violence in the name of faith. There can be no room for divisions. We have to move forward together.
— We have built airports, railway stations. The entire eastern India has huge potential to take the country to new heights. This includes West Bengal, Odisha and Northeast India. We must tap into this potential.
— We have successfully taken back all illegal money into the formal economy. Rs 3 lakh crore has come back into the economy after demonetisation. Over Rs 2 lakh crore is under scrutiny. Around 56 lakh new individual taxpayers filed Income Tax returns between April 1 and August 5. At least 3 lakh companies have been found to be shell companies doing hawala transactions. Of these, we have shut down 1.75 lakh companies.
— Highway movement has eased. GST has fast tracked transportation across Indian highways. It takes 30% less time now to move on the highways.
— The upcoming January 1 is not an ordinary date. Those born in the 21st Century will turn 18 next year. They are the ones who will chart the course of this century. India invites them to come and write a new future, design a New India.
“I urge my fellow Indians to work for the country. All 1.25 crore Indians have to work for Team India. We will work for a New India in 2022. We will make an India that is independent of terrorism, castiesm and regionalism. The New India will fulfill the promise of Swaraj… Bharat Mata ki Jai. Vande Mataram,” says PM Modi concluding his Red Fort speech.
देश में अब लूट नहीं चलेगी, जवाब देना पड़ेगा... भ्रष्टाचार और काले धन के खिलाफ हमारी लड़ाई अभी आगे और बढ़ेगी : PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2017
PM returns to the issue of black money. “We set up an SIT to check black money immediately after coming to power. I can disclose that Rs 1.25 lakh crore worth black money has been seized in three years. Then we introduced demonetisation. After note ban, Rs 3 lakh crore that never saw banking system has not entered the system,” says PM Modi
न्यू इंडिया लोकतंत्र की सबसे बड़ी ताकत... लोकतंत्र सिर्फ मत पत्र तक सीमित नहीं: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2017
India's stature in the world is rising. The world is with us in fighting the menace of terror. I thank all nations helping us doing so: PM— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2017
PM Modi hails GST, says its quick rollout is a marvel. “GST has shown the spirit of cooperative federalism. The nation has come together to support GST and the role of technology has also helped. Good governance is about speed and simplification of processes. We have delivered on this promise,” says PM Modi.
-
12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 487/10122.3 overs 135/1037.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
-
04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 362/10108.4 overs 226/1072.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 177 runs
-
03 - 06 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 622/9158.0 overs 183/1049.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
-
27 - 31 Jul, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 353/10103.2 overs 175/1058.4 oversEngland beat South Africa by 239 runs
-
26 - 29 Jul, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 600/10133.1 overs 291/978.3 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs