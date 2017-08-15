Independence Day 2017 Live: Mohan Bhagwat Hoists Flag at Kerala School Defying Collector Orders

Aug 15, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

Key takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech at the Red Fort:

— People of India stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected due to natural disasters and the tragedy in Gorakhpur.

— We have to leave this 'Chalta Hai' attitude. We have to think of 'Badal Sakta Hai', which will help us as a nation.

— We have pulled up Rs 800 crore worth benami properties. This nation is for the honest. No place for corruption.

— Every one of the 1.2 billion will work towards a new India in 2022, to celebrate the 75th year of Independence. No one is small or big in our country.

— Those born in the 21st century will build our future. You are getting the opportunity to take part in taking the nation to new heights.

— All our security forces, our bravehearts have never faltered in protecting the country, be it protecting the nation against terrorists or during the surgical strike or helping those affected in natural calamities.

— India is self-sufficient to protect itself from all outside forces.

— Cooperative federalism has taken a new leap with the GST implementation. People are amazed at how India could implement GST across the nation so successfully and across sectors.

— The poor and tribal people have received gas connection, they have been empowered.

— The young, unemployed population are given loans. The homeless are given assistance to build homes.

— Other nations are with us in fighting external threats and terrorism. I thank all nations who are helping us in doing so.

— Along with the Kashmir government, it’s also the nation’s concern to develop J&K and its youth. The Kashmir issue cannot be solved with either bullets or abuses, but with love. We are committed to restoring Kashmir's status as 'heaven on earth'.

— I was a chief minister for a long time. I know how important the states are for the nation’s development. We’ve empowered the states with cooperative federalism. The Centre is successful in walking shoulder to shoulder with the states.

— We have fulfilled 21 of the schemes that I announced in last year’s Independence Day address. We will soon fulfill the other 50 schemes. We cannot leave out farmers in the road towards development. We’ve taken forward the idea of the FDI in food processing. This will change the lives of our farmers for betterment.

— We have empowered the youth with funds so that instead of seeking employment, they are in a position to give employment.

— Our future depends on the future and security of our female population.

— The nation stood with the women who spoke out against triple talaq. We stand by women who stood up against it.

— This is the land of Buddha and Gandhi. There is no place for violence here. We will not tolerate violence in the name of faith. There can be no room for divisions. We have to move forward together.

— We have built airports, railway stations. The entire eastern India has huge potential to take the country to new heights. This includes West Bengal, Odisha and Northeast India. We must tap into this potential.

— We have successfully taken back all illegal money into the formal economy. Rs 3 lakh crore has come back into the economy after demonetisation. Over Rs 2 lakh crore is under scrutiny. Around 56 lakh new individual taxpayers filed Income Tax returns between April 1 and August 5. At least 3 lakh companies have been found to be shell companies doing hawala transactions. Of these, we have shut down 1.75 lakh companies.

— Highway movement has eased. GST has fast tracked transportation across Indian highways. It takes 30% less time now to move on the highways.

— The upcoming January 1 is not an ordinary date. Those born in the 21st Century will turn 18 next year. They are the ones who will chart the course of this century. India invites them to come and write a new future, design a New India.