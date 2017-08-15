Independence Day: Over 200 BJP Youth Activists on Tiranga Yatra Held in Kashmir
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah termed the detention of the BJP youth activists as a "fixed match" by the government in which the BJP is a coalition partner.
Srinagar: Over 200 activists of BJP's youth wing, who were on a 'Tiranga yatra' to hoist the national flag at the Lal Chowk in Srinagar, have been detained as a precautionary measure, the police said today.
They have been taken to different police stations of the summer state capital, a police official said.
While some activists were detained on Monday night, several others were taken into custody this morning from Abi Guzar in Srinagar.
They were here to hoist the national flag at the Lal Chowk, the official said.
Sources said the activists will remain in detention till the official function at Bakshi Stadium here concludes.
Meanwhile, former chief minister Omar Abdullah termed the detention of the activists as a "fixed match" by the government in which the BJP is a coalition partner.
"True definition of a fixed match. BJP government in J&K detains BJP office-bearers going out to hoist the National Flag," he said in a tweet.
