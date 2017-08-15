With the country awaiting the triple talaq verdict from the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day said “he admired the courage of the women who led the revolution against triple talaq”. The PM said he “believes that the country will fully support them in their struggle”.“I want to mention those women who have suffered due to triple talaq. I admire their courage. We are with them in their struggle. Women in the country created a revolution against triple talaq. The contribution of our mothers and sisters is very important… Now there is an atmosphere against triple talaq in the country… I believe India will fully support these women in their struggle,” said Modi.This was not the first time when the prime minister addressed the issue of unilateral divorce. In June this year he had voiced his concern over the issue while addressing a BJP conclave in Bhubaneswar. “Sangharsh nahi samajha kar parivartan lana hai hume (We have to usher in social change through dialogue and not conflict or violence),” Modi has said.Hours before his Independence Day speech, the PM received a ‘Model Nikahnama’ from All India Women Personal Law Board, which gives women the option to do away with triple talaq. The board has also requested Modi to link Nikahnamas with Aadhaar numbers of the bride and groom to curb polygamy and other misogynistic practices.Modi government had also shown unequivocal support to the cause when it submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court supporting the plea of the petitioners to strike down triple talaq as it’s ‘unconstitutional’.PM Modi said violence in the name of faith was unacceptable. “Violence in the name of astha (faith) will not be accepted in India. There is no place for intolerance in today’s India… this is land of Gandhi and Buddha” said Modi.