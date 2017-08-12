Independence Day Travel Advisory: No Parking at Metro Stations From 6 AM to 2 PM

Keeping security concerns in view ahead of the Independence Day, the Delhi Metro will keep the parking lots at all its stations closed from a day before the event, it announced on Saturday."Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6 a.m. on Monday i.e, August 14, 2017, till 2 p.m. on Tuesday i.e, August 15, 2017, in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day," a statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.The transporter will use the opportunity to clean the vacated lots in the Swachch Bharat spirit and will depute officials to ensure compliance, it said.