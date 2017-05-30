India and Germany Are Made For Each Other, Says Modi in Berlin

New Delhi: India and Germany are made for each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Berlin on Tuesday, making a joint statement with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“India and Germany are made for each other. We are looking at an outcome-oriented momentum in bilateral ties, a quantum jump in economic ties,” Modi said.

“India is giving an impetus to next-generation infrastructure and this is an area in which we want to work extensively with Germany,” the Prime Minister, who arrived in Germany on Monday at the start of his four-nation tour, said.

Praising Merkel, Modi said the world needs a “strong leader like Angela Merkel”. “Our relations have regional and global perspective. We discussed new and upcoming opportunities and challenges in Asia, Europe and the world.”

The joint statement came after Modi and Merkel held the fourth round of the inter-governmental dialogue to set a roadmap for the bilateral strategic ties.

Earlier in the day, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome with military honours at the Chancellery, the office of the German Chancellor, where he was greeted by Merkel and senior German officials. He then introduced the Chancellor to his accompanying Indian ministerial delegation.

Modi received a guard of honour and was welcomed as the music choir of the German Army played the Indian National Anthem.

Germany is the largest trade partner for India in the European Union (EU) and one of the leading sources of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country.

There are more than 1,600 German companies and 600 German joint ventures in India and the German economic profile supports excellence and expertise that match with India's development priorities of Make in India, Clean India, Skill India, Digital India, Smart Cities, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Modi and Chancellor Merkel will also hold a meeting with senior business leaders before inaugurating the Indo-German Business Summit 2017 later on Tuesday.

Modi arrived in Germany on Monday at the start of his four-nation tour, which will also cover Spain, Russia and France.