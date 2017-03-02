India And Pakistan Likely to Hold Talks on Indus Water Treaty Later This Month
Supporters of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, an alias of the banned militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, hold a placard during an anti-India protest in Lahore March 7, 2010. Pakistan has accused India of violating the 1960 Indus Water Treaty by reducing the flow of water down the rivers that it was awarded use of. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: India and Pakistan are expected to hold parleys on various aspects of the Indus Water Treaty in Islamabad later this month, nearly six months after New Delhi decided to suspend talks on the pact in view of the terror strikes by Pakistan-based groups.
The meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission will be held before March 31 "as it is mandated" under the treaty, government sources said on Thursday.
"Under the treaty, it is required that India and Pakistan meet every financial year. If we don't, then it is going to be a violation of the pact.
"But there are chances we will meet for a day or two in the third or fourth week of this month," they said.
After the meeting, officials had announced that the government has decided to suspend further talks and increase the utilisation of rivers flowing through Jammu and Kashmir to fully exercise India's rights under the pact.
The commission, which has officials from both the countries as its members, was set up under the 57-year-old treaty to discuss and resolve issues relating to its implementation.
Pakistan had approached the international bank in 2016, objecting to design of the two projects in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging these violated the treaty.
"However, the agenda for the meeting is yet to be finalised. Pakistan has issues with some other Indian projects too. Whatever be their concern, India is always ready to discuss the issues," the sources added.
India's Indus water commissioner and MEA officials will be part of the Indian delegation for the annual meeting.
