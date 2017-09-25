India at UN LIVE: New Delhi Will Respond to Pakistan’s Charge on Terrorism

Sep 25, 2017 10:22 am (IST)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday hoped that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's address at the UN will spur the world body to agree on the definition of terrorism. In her address to the 72nd UN General Assembly session, Swaraj had said, "If we cannot agree to define our enemy, how can we fight together? If we continue to differentiate between good terrorists and bad terrorists, how can we fight together?If even the United Nations Security Council cannot agree on the listing of terrorists, how can we fight together?"