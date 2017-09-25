GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
India at UN LIVE: New Delhi Will Respond to Pakistan’s Charge on Terrorism

News18.com | September 25, 2017, 10:37 AM IST
India will use the second right of reply to respond to Islamabad’s allegation that India was “spreading terrorism in Pakistan.” India’s first secretary Eenam Gambhir is expected to speak on the matter in the afternoon. On Sunday, Pakistan resorted to raising the Kashmir rhetoric at the United Nations again, a day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj launched a scathing attack on the country for “exporting terrorism”.

Sep 25, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

Naidu congratulated Swaraj for presenting India's stand well at the UN General Assembly. "Hope her speech will spur UN to agree upon a definition of terrorism at the earliest," he tweeted. Naidu said the minister effectively presented India's "vision and mission for peace and progress at UNGA vis-a-vis Mission Terror."

Sep 25, 2017 10:23 am (IST)

Click to Read: Pakistan Caught Lying at UN, Tries to Pass Off Gaza Woman as 'Kashmiri Victim'

The woman in the photo is Rawya abu Jom'a, who was injured in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City in 2014. The photo of a then 17-year-old Rawya was taken in 2014 by award-winning photojournalist Heidi Levine.

Sep 25, 2017 10:22 am (IST)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday hoped that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's address at the UN will spur the world body to agree on the definition of terrorism. In her address to the 72nd UN General Assembly session, Swaraj had said, "If we cannot agree to define our enemy, how can we fight together? If we continue to differentiate between good terrorists and bad terrorists, how can we fight together?If even the United Nations Security Council cannot agree on the listing of terrorists, how can we fight together?"

Sep 25, 2017 10:08 am (IST)

Today, India exercises its second right to reply at the United Nations General Assembly after Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi tried to pass off the photograph of a Gaza woman with facial injuries as 'Kashmiri Victim' at the world forum on Sunday.

