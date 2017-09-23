India @ UN LIVE: Sushma Swaraj to Speak in General Assembly Today; Pakistan in Focus

Sep 23, 2017 8:07 am (IST)

Meanwhile, according to a Reuters report, seven members of the United Nations Security Council, including the United States and Britain, on Saturday asked UN chief Antonio Guterres to publicly brief the 15-member body next week on the violence in Myanmar that he has described as ethnic cleansing. Sweden, the United States, Britain, France, Egypt, Senegal, and Kazakhstan want Ethiopia, president of the council for September, to arrange the briefing for next week, according to the request seen by Reuters.

More than 4,22,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar since August 25, when attacks by Rohingya militants triggered a military crackdown.