India @ UN LIVE: Sushma Swaraj to Speak in General Assembly Today; Pakistan in Focus

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly in a short while from now. What can be expected is a stinging reply to Pakistan on terrorism and Kashmir, a day after its prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, accused India of “terrorism”. Replying to that speech, India’s First Secretary to the UN, Eenam Gambhir, said Pakistan has turned to “Terroristan” and had no right to rake up Kashmir at international forums.
Sep 23, 2017 11:08 am (IST)
Sushma Swaraj, who is currently in New York to attend the annual UN General Assembly Session, held a series of multilateral meetings, including with leaders of BRICS, IBSA, SAARC and India-CELAC. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters on Friday, "In almost all the multilateral engagements which EAM (External Affairs Minister) had, a reference to the counter-terrorism has been a common thread in most of the press releases and statements. This is something which has come out very strongly."
Sep 23, 2017 8:33 am (IST)
Sushma Swaraj on Friday said India attaches highest priority to the development and prosperity of the region under its "neighbourhood first" policy.
Sep 23, 2017 8:07 am (IST)
Meanwhile, according to a Reuters report, seven members of the United Nations Security Council, including the United States and Britain, on Saturday asked UN chief Antonio Guterres to publicly brief the 15-member body next week on the violence in Myanmar that he has described as ethnic cleansing. Sweden, the United States, Britain, France, Egypt, Senegal, and Kazakhstan want Ethiopia, president of the council for September, to arrange the briefing for next week, according to the request seen by Reuters.
More than 4,22,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar since August 25, when attacks by Rohingya militants triggered a military crackdown.
Sep 23, 2017 7:47 am (IST)
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during a meeting at the United Nations on Friday.
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj is expected to attend about 20 bilateral and trilateral meetings with world leaders at the United Nations event during her stay, that started on September 21.
Sep 23, 2017 7:41 am (IST)
"It, however, remains at serious risk in the region. The number of threats and incidents that endanger South Asia's peace and stability are on the rise," Sushma Swaraj said in the opening statement at the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Foreign Minister meeting on Friday in New York.
Sep 23, 2017 7:40 am (IST)
Apart from Abbasi and Gambhir's arguments on Friday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, said regional prosperity, connectivity and cooperation can take place only in an atmosphere of peace and security.
Sep 23, 2017 7:37 am (IST)
Eenam Gambhir gave a fitting response to Pakistan’s rhetoric at the United Nations, soon after Pakistan Prime Minister Abbasi's speech, saying the neighbour has now become synonymous with terrorism.
“In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror. The quest for a land of pure has actually produced 'the land of pure terror'. Pakistan is now ‘Terroristan’, with a flourishing industry producing and exporting global terrorism,” Gambhir said, while Pakistani diplomats listened.
Sep 23, 2017 7:35 am (IST)
It was quite a war of words between Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, India's First Secretary Eenam Gambhir and Pakistani diplomats on Friday at the United Nations General Assembly. While Abbasi continued with Pakistan's stand of raising the Kashmir issue at every occasion. He urged the United Nations to appoint a special envoy to Kashmir, claiming that the struggle of the people in the region is being "brutally suppressed" by India.
Swaraj and Tillerson, who met here on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session, also discussed strengthening of the US-India political and economic partnership, officials said.
Sep 23, 2017 7:30 am (IST)
Swaraj on Friday raised the issue of terrorism and H-1B with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as the two leaders met for the first time in a bilateral setting. Swaraj and Tillerson, who met on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session, also discussed strengthening of the US-India political and economic partnership.
Sep 23, 2017 7:29 am (IST)
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is in New York, will be addressing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday morning. On Friday, Swaraj sent out a strong message on peace in South Asia being endangered, in an apparent reference to Pakistan, even as Eenam Gambhir, India's First Secretary to the UN lashed out at the neighbours for "having the gumption to play victim" while hosting terrorists like Osama bin Laden.