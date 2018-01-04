India Avenges BSF Jawan's Death, 15 Pakistan Rangers Killed

A day after a BSF jawan was killed in Jammu in an unprovoked firing by Pakistan, India hit back, destroying three Pakistan Army posts. According to sources, 15 Pakistan Rangers were killed in the BSF action that took place late on Wednesday night.Fifty-year-old Head Constable R P Hazra was severely wounded on Wednesday after Pakistani forces fired from across the border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir at about 4pm.The jawan, who was rushed to a nearby medical centre, succumbed to his injuries.​“Our BSF soldier was deployed on forward duty point when Pakistan's siphon shot hit him yesterday. Border Security Force gave a solid response in which Pakistan's infrastructure, solar panel & weapons were damaged. Their posts suffered major loss,” Ramawtar, IG BSF (Jammu).(Details awaited)