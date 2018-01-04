India Avenges BSF Jawan's Death, Over 10 Pakistan Rangers Killed

A day after a BSF jawan was killed in Jammu in an unprovoked firing by Pakistan, India hit back, destroying three Pakistan Army posts. According to sources, over 10 Pakistan Rangers were killed in the BSF action that took place late on Wednesday night."Post injury to BSF trooper Head Constable R P Hazra from unprovoked fire by Pak forces on Jammu IB in Samba sector yesterday, the retaliation continued till late night," the BSF said in a statement.BSF Jammu (IG) refused to confirm the number of Pakistan Rangers killed. “We have inflicted heavy damage to both infrastructure and life in Pakistan. At least four of their BoPs have been destroyed," he said.The BSF statement said that Pak mortar positions were located, targeted and destroyed by BSF troopers.Intelligence agencies suspect that the recent round of firing could be a tactic by Pakistan to provide cover fire for to intruding terrorists. "This morning, despite dense fog in the R S Pura area troopers detected an intrusion attempt around 5:45.The intruder was neutralized around 7am. Complete area is cordoned off. Search will commence after fog gets clear," BSF said.BSF said that so far no complaint or demand for flag meeting has been received from Pakistan.​