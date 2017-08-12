India Can Help in Resolving N Korea Crisis: US Commander
Admiral Harry Harris, commander of the US Pacific Command, says it is for India to decide on what kind of role it wants to play.
A man walks in front of portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il in central Pyongyang. (Representative image/ Reuters)
Washington: A top American commander feels that India can play a role in defusing the North Korean crisis by helping the leadership in Pyongyang to understand the seriousness of the threat posed by its nuclear programme.
Admiral Harry Harris, commander of the US Pacific Command, says it is for India to decide on what kind of role it wants to play.
"I think India's voice is a loud voice, that people pay attention to. So, I think that India could help North Korea, perhaps, understand the seriousness by which the United States views that threat," Harris says.
Tensions have risen since North Korea tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July.
India along with the international community condemned the North Korean missile tests and has been implementing the sanctions imposed against it by the US.
Early this year, India suspended its trade links with North Korea, a move which was praised by the Trump administration.
Admiral Harry Harris, commander of the US Pacific Command, says it is for India to decide on what kind of role it wants to play.
"I think India's voice is a loud voice, that people pay attention to. So, I think that India could help North Korea, perhaps, understand the seriousness by which the United States views that threat," Harris says.
Tensions have risen since North Korea tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July.
India along with the international community condemned the North Korean missile tests and has been implementing the sanctions imposed against it by the US.
Early this year, India suspended its trade links with North Korea, a move which was praised by the Trump administration.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prasoon Joshi As CBFC Chief: Achhe Din Soon For Indian Film Industry?
- Game Of Thrones: How The Characters Have Transformed Over The Years
- 'If You Play Like a King, You Will Get Out Like a King'
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection
- Lipstick Under My Burkha to Fire: 5 Films That Went Against The 'Sanskaari' CBFC