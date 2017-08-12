GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
India Can Help in Resolving N Korea Crisis: US Commander

Admiral Harry Harris, commander of the US Pacific Command, says it is for India to decide on what kind of role it wants to play.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2017, 2:25 PM IST
A man walks in front of portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il in central Pyongyang. (Representative image/ Reuters)
Washington: A top American commander feels that India can play a role in defusing the North Korean crisis by helping the leadership in Pyongyang to understand the seriousness of the threat posed by its nuclear programme.

Admiral Harry Harris, commander of the US Pacific Command, says it is for India to decide on what kind of role it wants to play.

"I think India's voice is a loud voice, that people pay attention to. So, I think that India could help North Korea, perhaps, understand the seriousness by which the United States views that threat," Harris says.

Tensions have risen since North Korea tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July.

India along with the international community condemned the North Korean missile tests and has been implementing the sanctions imposed against it by the US.

Early this year, India suspended its trade links with North Korea, a move which was praised by the Trump administration.
