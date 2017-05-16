X
India Hopes for Sovereign, Independent, United Palestine: PM Modi
The two countries also inked five agreements following talks between Modi and Abbas.(Image: MEAIndia/Twitter)
New Delhi: Ahead of his upcoming visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed to Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas India's "unwavering support" to the Palestinian cause.
After holding extensive talks with Abbas, Modi said India hopes to see a sovereign, independent, united and viable Palestine, co-existing peacefully with Israel.
The two countries also inked five agreements following talks between Modi and Abbas.
"India has been unwavering in supporting the Palestinian cause," the Prime Minister said in his media statement.
Modi also said that India hopes for an early resumption of talks between Palestinian and Israeli sides so as to move towards finding a comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue.
First Published: May 16, 2017, 3:35 PM IST
