India is no More Shy of Calling Itself a Friend of Israel: Foreign Affairs Official

The Modi government, unlike the previous UPA government, is not shy of calling itself a friend of Israel, said Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-Charge of Foreign Affairs Department.In a gesture to further strengthen its relations with Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be visiting India in mid-January, a little more than six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Jewish state.Netanyahu's visit would be happening almost 15 years after the first visit by Prime Minister Ariel Sharon to New Delhi in 2003. Chauthaiwale added that the diplomatic trips are in progression of Modi’s doctrine."The ten-year of UPA government had reasonably frozen the ties. But now, India is no more shy of calling itself a friend of Israel,” Chauthaiwale said.He further added that, during the UPA rule, the diplomatic ties between the two countries were frozen due to "domestic issues" and "historical baggage of Cold War"."They were sceptic that the strengthening ties with Israel would make them lose domestic support of the minorities. There was a historical baggage of the Cold War era. The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was a necessity during the Cold War but now all nations are dealing with each other,” Chauthaiwale said.He further said that PM Modi has “de-hyphenated relations with Israel and Palestine. We are dealing with Israel on a separate note, which is not linked with Palestine and vice-versa. We are in a position to do so as we have good relations with all Islamic countries as well as with Israel.”The relationship between India and Israel has also changed over the years. “Earlier we were dealing with issues of cyber security and defence, now we are joining hands in the fields of cooperation innovation, agriculture and water conservation etc,” he added.Chauthaiwale’s statement comes just days after Waleed Abu Ali, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan was seen sharing the stage with designated 'global terrorist' and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Rawalpindi on Friday.“That was just one case, but unacceptable for us to see someone from Palestine sharing a dais with someone whom India has branded terrorists,” he said.Palestine on Sunday recalled the envoy to Pakistan who attended Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed’s event saying, “The issue was quite perplexing for India because this happened in spite of our continuous support to Palestine.”