India Joins Group of Nations Which Have Banned Instant Triple Talaq

The strike down by the apex court puts India into the enviable group of countries that have banned the practice of instant triple talaq.

Updated:August 22, 2017, 1:11 PM IST
In a far-reaching order empowering millions of Muslim women, the Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down triple talaq, or instant divorce, by a 3:2 verdict of the constitutional bench.(Network 18 creative)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court called the practice of instant triple talaq ‘unconstitutional’ and further said that the constitution will not protect the divorce as it is impermissible under Quran. The strike down by the apex court puts India into the enviable group of countries that have banned instant talaq. Here are the others:

In a far-reaching order empowering millions of Muslim women, the Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down triple talaq, or instant divorce, by a 3:2 verdict of the constitutional bench.(Network 18 creative)

(Image: Network 18 creative)
