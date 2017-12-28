India Must Stop Treating its Neighbours as Mistresses: Chinese Media
National flags of India (left) and China. (Image for representation only)
New Delhi: As the year comes to an end, state-controlled Chinese media have produced two highly critical pieces on India. Just a day after it published that the Doklam standoff pushed the Asian countries to the brink of a war, another editorial in Global Times said that India should stop treating small countries around it as mistresses and showing no tolerance when they interact with major powers.
The article further said “Indians should get rid of the "being besieged by China delusion." This delusion stems from the strong consciousness over a sphere of influence among Indian elites. They believe that South Asia and the peripheral area of India should be New Delhi's turf. Every nation in the region should respect only India and reject developing relations with other countries. Until today, India is keeping the diplomatic and defence sovereignty of Bhutan under control and many Indians are taking it for granted. “
It further said that China did not want to engage in geopolitical games with India “as they do not accord with China’s interests.” “But Beijing and New Delhi have different understandings of fostering friendly ties with each other. Beijing advocates the two sides' own diplomacy should not be restrained by friendly Sino-Indian ties. Yet India has been asking China time and again to show goodwill by sacrificing Beijing's interests and relations with other nations. This is immature capriciousness,” the article further said.
