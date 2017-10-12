India Needs to Reply to Defence Evidence in Mallya Extradition Case Before Nov 3: MEA

India needs to reply to the defence evidence of embattled tycoon Vijay Mallya before November 3 in a UK court, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday.Giving details of the case before the Westminster Magistrates' Court in the UK, ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the extradition request in respect of Mallya, accused of many financial defaults, was handed over to the UK High Commission here on February 9.Mallya was arrested and produced before the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on April 18 for extradition hearing and granted conditional bail, he said.In the case management review held on July 6, the tentative date for extradition hearing was announced to be December 4 and Mallya's bail was also extended until then on the same terms and conditions, the spokesperson said."Another case management review hearing was held on 14 September 2017 in which defence evidence was served to UK Crown Prosecution Service for response from Indian side.""Indian authorities need to send reply to the defence evidence before 3 November 2017," he added.He also noted that in the hearing on October 4, UK Crown Prosecution Service on behalf of India filed supplemental affidavit in connection with money laundering charges.Mallya was re-arrested and granted bail thereafter till December 4 when extradition hearing is scheduled to commence, Kumar said, adding the pre-trial review on the case is scheduled for November 20.