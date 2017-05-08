DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
India 'Overly Interpreting' Beijing's Military Build Up: Chinese Daily
In this file photo, Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif speaks at the inauguration of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor port in Gwadar. The article in Global Times said India worries that China was intentionally meddling in India-Pakistan disputes, "utilising the CPEC (which runs through the PoK) to grant legitimacy to Islamabad's control over the disputed region. (Photo: Reuters)
Beijing: India should not "overly interpret" Beijing's military development or exaggerate concerns over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a state-run Chinese daily said on Monday, days after the Indian Army chief suggested New Delhi carry out counter-encirclement of its "future adversaries".
"India is viewing Beijing and Islamabad as potential threats and is suspicious of Beijing's One Belt and One Road initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)," it said, adding that "India is exaggerating the situation".
ALSO READ: China Presents Plan for Better Ties with India, Offers to Rename Pak Corridor
"Beijing respects New Delhi's sovereignty concerns, and is willing to mediate in India-Pakistan disputes, on the condition that it accords to the wishes of both India and Pakistan," it said.
Referring to his remarks, the article said China advocates peaceful development and it has and will "never seek hegemony in the region."
China's defence budget will rise by about 7 per cent this year, the lowest since 2010 and Beijing's military development is "part of its national construction, and New Delhi should not overly interpret it," it said.
The Indian media suggests that China's military expenditure for 2017, about 1.3 per cent of the GDP, is three times higher than that of India. "Frankly speaking, even if New Delhi's military spending is boosted to the same level, India still lags behind its northern neighbour in its military capability. For instance, India's development of aircraft carrier is very slow despite its early start," it said.
The official media again urged India to join the ambition Chinese project to link China with Eurasia through the Belt and Road (B&R) initiative amid concern here about New Delhi's apparent silence over participation in this week's B&R summit.
At least 28 heads of state and government, including the prime ministers of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, have confirmed their participation in the summit Beijing is projecting as a global acceptance of the initiative.
ALSO READ: India Planning to Sabotage CPEC, Says Pakistan
The article said "instead of being overly concerned about China's rise, New Delhi should consider taking an early role in B&R initiative. China's infrastructural initiative will not only bring economic benefits, but also fulfil India's ambition to be an influential economic power in the region."
It urged India to abandon its "suspicions" and adopt a pragmatic attitude towards China's and Pakistan's development.
"If New Delhi is reluctant to get involved in China's development plan, other countries in the region will also be impacted when participating in the B&R initiative. That's why the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor's (BCIM) progress is very slow," Lin said.
The B&R initiative includes a maze of roads and port projects passing through a number of countries to connect mainland China to markets in Asia and Europe. While CPEC is highlighted as the "flagship project" of the initiative, it also includes BCIM, New Eurasian Land Bridge, China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor, China-Indochina Peninsula Economic Corridor and 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.
ALSO READ | China's 'One Belt, One Road' Project Causing Anxiety: US
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Apologises to Fans for RCB's Poor Show
- France Sings Ode to Joy, Macron to be Youngest President
- Moto G5 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?
- Priyanka Stuns In A Saree With Hand-Painted Tiger Blouse For UNICEF's Event
- Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Grand i10: The Battle of the Hatches