India, Pak Held Talks in Bangkok After Kulbhushan Jadhav's Family Met Him in Jail, Says Report
Pakistani NSA Lt General Nasir Khan Janjua (retd) and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval met at a "neutral venue" to discuss matters of national security, terrorism and relations with neighbouring countries, said the Indian Express report.
File photo of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
New Delhi: Just days after former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife met him in Pakistan, the National Security Advisors of India and Pakistan met each other for talks in Bangkok, a media report said on Sunday.
According to the report in The Indian Express, the meeting was supposedly a pre-scheduled meet and was not linked to Pakistan's treatment towards Jadhav's family.
Pakistani NSA Lt General Nasir Khan Janjua (retd) and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval met at a "neutral venue" to discuss matters of national security, terrorism and relations with neighbouring countries, said the Indian Express report.
The meeting, which was held on Tuesday, is said to have lasted over two hours. The Indian side raised issued like the infiltration of militants into Kashmir from across the Line of Control (LoC) with active support from the Pakistan army while offering a 'humanitarian pact' to its neighbour.
The report states that the pact allows the elderly and minor children who inadvertently cross the border to be quickly returned to their home country. Islamabad has not yet responded to the offer.
The two NSAs have previously met in Bangkok in December 2015.
During the December 25 meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family, the pictures of which were released by Pakistan, Jadhav was seen sitting behind a glass screen while his mother and wife sat on the other side.
They spoke through an intercom and the entire 40-minute proceedings appeared to have been recorded on video.
Jadhav, 47, who was captured in March last year, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, an accusation that India has dismissed as concocted.
New Delhi says Jadhav was kidnapped in Iran where he had legitimate business interests, and brought to Pakistan. To save Jadhav, India moved the International Court of Justice, which ordered Pakistan in May to stay his execution.
According to the report in The Indian Express, the meeting was supposedly a pre-scheduled meet and was not linked to Pakistan's treatment towards Jadhav's family.
Pakistani NSA Lt General Nasir Khan Janjua (retd) and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval met at a "neutral venue" to discuss matters of national security, terrorism and relations with neighbouring countries, said the Indian Express report.
The meeting, which was held on Tuesday, is said to have lasted over two hours. The Indian side raised issued like the infiltration of militants into Kashmir from across the Line of Control (LoC) with active support from the Pakistan army while offering a 'humanitarian pact' to its neighbour.
The report states that the pact allows the elderly and minor children who inadvertently cross the border to be quickly returned to their home country. Islamabad has not yet responded to the offer.
The two NSAs have previously met in Bangkok in December 2015.
During the December 25 meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family, the pictures of which were released by Pakistan, Jadhav was seen sitting behind a glass screen while his mother and wife sat on the other side.
They spoke through an intercom and the entire 40-minute proceedings appeared to have been recorded on video.
Jadhav, 47, who was captured in March last year, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, an accusation that India has dismissed as concocted.
New Delhi says Jadhav was kidnapped in Iran where he had legitimate business interests, and brought to Pakistan. To save Jadhav, India moved the International Court of Justice, which ordered Pakistan in May to stay his execution.
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Goalie Dheeraj Singh Chasing European Dream, Trials Expected with West Ham
- Ability of Indian Pace Battery Will Make it An Interesting Series, Says Kallis
- Kareena-Saif, Priyanka, Alia: Bollywood Celebs Are Bidding Adieu To 2017 In Style
- Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Gets Evicted From the Show, Says It's a Life Lesson For Him
- Rajinikanth May Be New in Politics, But He's Not New to Politics