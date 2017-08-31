India, Pakistan Face-off Over Increasing Ceasefire Violations Along LoC

As Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control, there is growing concern over civilian areas being targeted. But on Thursday, Pakistan accused India of unprovoked firing in Kotera sector, leading to the alleged death of a 55-year-old Pakistani civilian.India’s Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, J P Singh, was summoned by the Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal for alleged ceasefire violation on August 29.India refuted the charges. In fact, Pakistan was quite clearly told that the ceasefire violation was initiated by its troops and India only responded appropriately. India also told Pakistan that it had noticed increased movement of terrorists and infiltration attempts along the LoC.Pakistan asked Indian to allow the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions. However, India has already repeatedly rejected the role of UNMOGIP saying it is irrelevant after the Shimla Agreement and establishment of the LoC.This year alone there have been 285 ceasefire violations according to Army figures. On Wednesday Pakistani troops targeted villages and forward posts in Rajouri sector.