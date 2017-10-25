India Points Out Pakistan’s Terror Doublespeak to Rex Tillerson, US Says it is Aware

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s meeting with his counterpart Sushma Swaraj went on for over one and a half hours in Jawaharlal Nehru Bhavan in New Delhi this morning.The focus of the discussion was regional security, with US expressing serious concerns over the expanding base of terror outfits in Pakistan. Tillerson said it was in Pakistan’s own interest to not just contain but eliminate terror safe havens as they could threaten the stability of the government.In a press interaction after the meeting he said, “There are too many terrorist organisations that find a safe place in Pakistan who used to conduct operations in the past against other countries.”He said terror safe havens will not be tolerated and this message has been communicated to Pakistan, but also underlined how international effort on this front needs to continue.The Secretary of State also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval before his meeting with Sushma Swaraj. Sources told News18 that India specifically conveyed to US its concerns on Pakistan's doublespeak on terror. According to sources, US acknowledged in the meetings that they are aware of Pakistan's back and forth on terror.However, Tillerson ended by saying US wants to work with Pakistan. Sources said not much should be read into this as US has made it amply clear over the past few months that Pakistan is under scrutiny and pressure to act.Swaraj also reiterated at the press interaction that countries harbouring terror should be held accountable and Tillerson too pointed out that terror safe havens will "not be tolerated."