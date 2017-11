India Post Office Recruitment 2017: 6507 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts in Kerala & Uttar Pradesh, Last Date 29th Nov 2017

India Post Office Recruitment 2017 online application process has begun to fill 6507 Gramin Dak Sewak posts in the Kerala and Uttar Pradesh postal circles on the official website of India Post - appost.in . India Post aims to recruit Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) for 1193 vacancies in Kerala & 5314 vacancies in Uttar Pradesh. The last date for applying for the same is 29th November 2017. Candidates eligible and interested can apply online on the official website by following the steps given below:Visit the official website - http://www.appost.in Click on ‘Registration’Enter details and register yourself to get registration numberClick on ‘Apply Online’Enter registration number and the asked detailsUpload scanned photograph, signature and other documentsSubmit applicationDownload the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceStep 9 – Pay the application fee offline at head offices listed in the notification1. General and OBC category Male Candidates have to pay ₹100/- as the application fee.2. Female and SC/ST/PH category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.1. The candidates applying for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) post should have qualified class 10th or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.2. The candidate must have basic computer knowledge.The candidate must fall in the age bracket of minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years.Candidates will be selected for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak on the basis of a Merit List based on the Class 10th Scores of all applicants.