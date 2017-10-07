India Powerful Country, No Nation Can Destabilise it: Rajnath Singh

: Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said India is emerging as a powerful country on both economic and security fronts and no nation, including any neighbour, can destabilise its security.The remarks assume significance in view of recent standoff between India and China in Dokalam region, where troops from both sides were locked in a faceoff for over two months.In his address on Friday at Diglipur of North Andaman Islands, Rajnath said, "India is emerging as a powerful nation in terms of economy and security and is being recognised and respected by other countries."Rajnath and Union Road and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari laid foundation stones for many development projects during their two-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Lauding the untiring efforts of the armed forces in protecting the borders of the country, he said, "No nation, including any neighbouring country, can destabilise the security of the country as the government is strengthening the security at all fronts."The infrastructure development in these islands, he said, will give a fillip to tourism and would also generate employment.Both Rajnath and Gadkari laid the foundation stone for rehabilitation and upgradation of NH-4 to a two-lane from Austin Creek to Kalara at Diglipur and Beodnabad-Ferrargunj Section of NH-4 at Bartang among others.On the occasion, Gadkari said of the Rs 15,000 crore the government plans to pump in for different developmental projects at Andaman and Nicobar Islands, projects worth Rs 10,000 crore have already commenced.He also added that 12 expressways were under construction in the country and road construction work has gone up from 2 Km to 28 Km per day in the last three years.