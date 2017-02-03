India Can Go For More Surgical Strikes. Here's why?

New Delhi: Ever since the Centre went public about the surgical strikes to dismantle terror networks operating near the Line of Control across Pakistan, much has been debated on whether the strikes were really effective and should India go for such overt operations.

Here are seven reasons why India thinks Surgical Strike may work:

- Deterrent for Pakistan which will have to factor in the retaliation from India if it uses terrorists to attack India.

- More terrorists are waiting to infiltrate India and surgical strikes may be the most effective way to dismantle the terror infrastructure in PoK.

- Direct attack on Pakistan will bring home more body bags whereas no casualties happened when India undertook the surgical strikes

- Escalation has bought India temporary peace, for eg. mobilization of Indian troops on borders after Parliament attack led to a peace on the borders till 2008 Mumbai attacks.

- Past India-Pakistan military crisis has seen quick international involvement and pressure to defuse tensions. Delhi could redirect that international pressure onto Pakistan.

- An aggressive stance will further expose Pakistan's incompetence and duplicity of supporting terrorists, much akin to what happened after American special forces killed 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden at Abbottabad.

- India's aggression could be helpful in demolishing the halo around the ‘all powerful’ Pakistan Army establishment and expose its vulnerabilities.

- It is also necessary to call Pakistan’s bluff on the use of its nuclear weapons against India.