India Starts Anti-dumping Probe on Chinese Belting Fabric

The government has started investigations into alleged dumping of Chinese belting fabric used for making conveyor belts following complaint from SRF Ltd.The commerce ministry's investigating arm - Directorate General of Anti-dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) in a notification has said "sufficient prima facie evidence of dumping" of the product from China exists to justify initiation of the probe."The authority hereby initiates an investigation into the alleged dumping, and consequent injury to the domestic industry...to determine the existence, degree and effect of any alleged dumping and to consider recommending an amount of anti-dumping duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry," the notification added.SRF Ltd filed an application before the DGAD for initiation of anti-dumping investigation and imposition of the duty concerning imports of belting fabric.If established that dumping has caused material injury to the domestic players, the directorate would recommend imposition of the dumping duty on the yarn.Anti-dumping duties are levied to provide a level playing field to local industry by guarding against below-cost import. The period of investigation covers April 2016 and March 2017.Imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime. Both India and China are members of the Geneva-based body.The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.They are not a measure to restrict import or cause an unjustified increase in the cost of products.Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a written reply to Rajya Sabha had informed that anti-dumping duty is in force on 93 products concerning imports from China.