India Super League Team FC Goa Sign Sergio Juste Marin

FC Goa have signed their fifth foreign player in the form defender Sergio Juste Marin for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL).Apart from the former Barcelona B captain, other foreigners who will be representing the Goan club this season are Bruno Pinheiro, Ferran Corominas, Manuel Arana and Ahmed Jahouh.The versatile defender who can play in multiple positions across the backline, is a product of La Masia and has had spells with Gimanstic Tarragona and CE L'Hospitalet.The 25-year-old has also worn the armband for the Barcelona B side during a spell of four years at the club.A player adept at playing the ball out of the back, Juste Marin is seen as a good back-up option for Pinheiro. He can also operate from the right side of the back line and make incisions into the opposition's box."I look forward to playing for FC Goa. This is a new challenge for me and I will be playing outside of Spain for the first time. I thank the club for their faith in my abilities and hope that I can repay that faith with my performances for the team," Juste Marin said."There are already a few other players from Spain and with that in mind, I think I will be able to slot in the team's style of play very easily," he added.