India to File Written Submission With ICJ in Kulbhushan Jadhav Case

India will file its written submission in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case with the International Court of Justice in Hague on Wednesday. In its earlier order, the UN top court had asked India to submit its arguments by September 13.The ICJ will resume hearing in the case on Wednesday. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of acting as an Indian spy.The Pakistan government is supposed to submit their arguments by December 13.The Indian government had challenged Pakistan’s execution orders in the international court in May. The top court had ruled in favour of India and prevented Pakistan from executing the 47-year-old Indian naval officer.In its submission, the Indian government is expected to chart out its arguments seeking relief for Jadhav and how Pakistan had violated the Vienna Convention by denying consular access to him.Jadhav was arrested from the Balochistan province in April and was apprehended as a spy. While India has requested for consular access at least 16 times, Pakistan rejected them every time. Ultimately, the Indian government approached the ICJ to stop the neighbours from executing Jadhav.Noted Indian lawyer Harish Salve pleaded at the ICJ that Pakistan was violating the Vienna Convention agreement, which binds the countries to give access to each other’s nationals being held prisoner on the other’s soil. The court then stayed the execution order.While Pakistan held Jadhav guilty for ‘waging war’ against the country, India has maintained that he was kidnapped from Iran, where he was looking after his business after retiring from the Indian Navy.