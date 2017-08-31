GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
India to Help Conserve Quake-Damaged Pagodas of Myanmar

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise the pact will be signed between the two countries during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the nation on September 6-7.

IANS

Updated:August 31, 2017, 8:45 AM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a project to conserve the earthquake-damaged pagodas in Bagan city of Myanmar.

A government statement said that the decision will strengthen the country's ties with Myanmar in the realms of "culture and religion" and will advertise India's prowess in conservation and restoration arts.

"Bagan being a premier tourist attraction of Myanmar will also afford an opportunity to showcase India's expertise in the restoration and conservation of monuments not only to the people of Myanmar but also to tourists from other countries," it read.
