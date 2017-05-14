India Changing J&K Demographics: Pak Writes to UN Amid Border Tension

Islamabad: After repeatedly violating ceasefire along the Line of Control, the Pakistani army has now warned of “unintended consequences” to “any misadventure by the Indian Army”, while its civilian leadership accused India of attempting to “change the demographics” of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a late night statement, the ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan’s military, said: “Any misadventure by Indian army across Line of Control will be a miscalculation, shall be responded with full force and could lead to unintended consequences.”



Hours later on Sunday, the Pakistan army resorted to shelling along the LoC in Rajouri sector. Sources said the Indian Army was retaliating "strongly and effectively" to the indiscriminate firing by the Pakistani army which was using long-range 120 mm mortars and 82 mm mortars besides firing from small arms and automatic weapons. Firing began at 6:45am on Sunday.

On Saturday, mortar shelling by Pakistan killed two people, 15-year-old girl and her father, in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. The deaths took the death toll this week from ceasefire violation to three. At least seven people, including four soldiers, have been injured.

In the wake of Pakistani shelling, schools along the LoC in Rajouri have been shut for an indefinite period as a precautionary measure. As many as 270 people have been evacuated from various areas along the LoC in Rajouri district to safer places.



On May 1, the Pakistan army mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers in Krishna Ghati sector after its Border Action Team intruded 250 metres on the Indian side with cover fire from across the border.

In yet another act of provocation, Pakistan has also approached the United Nations accusing India of attempting to change the demographics of Jammu and Kashmir.

A letter written to the United Nations Secretary General by adviser to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, alleged issuance of “permanent residence certificates to non-residents, allotment of land to retired Indian army personnel, issuance of land to non-Kashmiris, the establishment of separate townships for Kashmiri Pandits and settlement of west Pakistan refugees”.



An IANS report said Pakistan’s Foreign Office alleged that “efforts are being made to try to convert the Muslim majority in Jammu and Kashmir into a minority”.

Pakistan’s raking up of the Kashmir issue at the United Nations or any international forum is a violation of the 1972 Shimla Agreement signed between the two countries. New Delhi has maintained that any talks on Kashmir should be bilateral in keeping with the pact.

