India-UAE Joint Statement Live: PM Modi, UAE Crown Prince Hold Delegation Level Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohammad bin Zated Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will head bilateral delegation-level talks at 12:15 PM on Wednesday following which a number of agreements, including one on the creation of an investment fund, are expected to be signed.

Later in the day, they will make a press statement at 1:30 PM.

On Thursday, Sheikh Mohamed will attend the Republic Day parade as the chief guest. A contingent of the UAE armed forces will also march along with the Indian armed forces during the parade.

