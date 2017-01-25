India-UAE Joint Statement Live: PM Modi, UAE Crown Prince Hold Delegation Level Talks

Event Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohammad bin Zated Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will head bilateral delegation-level talks at 12:15 PM on Wednesday following which a number of agreements, including one on the creation of an investment fund, are expected to be signed.
Later in the day, they will make a press statement at 1:30 PM.
On Thursday, Sheikh Mohamed will attend the Republic Day parade as the chief guest. A contingent of the UAE armed forces will also march along with the Indian armed forces during the parade.
Stay tuned for Live updates.
Delhi: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg pic.twitter.com/Y4dInuXaV0— ANI (@ANI_news) January 25, 2017
