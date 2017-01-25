LIVE NOW
India-UAE Joint Statement Live: PM Modi, UAE Crown Prince Hold Delegation Level Talks

News18.com | January 25, 2017, 11:28 AM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohammad bin Zated Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will head bilateral delegation-level talks at 12:15 PM on Wednesday following which a number of agreements, including one on the creation of an investment fund, are expected to be signed.

Later in the day, they will make a press statement at 1:30 PM.

On Thursday, Sheikh Mohamed will attend the Republic Day parade as the chief guest. A contingent of the UAE armed forces will also march along with the Indian armed forces during the parade.

Stay tuned for Live updates.

Jan 25, 2017 11:43 am (IST)

* India and UAE are also looking to cooperate in defence and security, space, civil nuclear, and counter-terrorism and intelligence sharing.

Jan 25, 2017 11:42 am (IST)

The two countries are expected to sign nearly 16 pacts, including a Strategic Cooperation Agreement.


Jan 25, 2017 11:40 am (IST)



Jan 25, 2017 11:35 am (IST)

Jan 25, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

This is Sheikh Mohamed's second visit to India after his visit in February 2016.

 


Jan 25, 2017 11:33 am (IST)

He is on a three-day visit and will hold comprehensive talks with PM Modi today.


Jan 25, 2017 11:33 am (IST)

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE armed forces, will be the Chief Guest at this year's Republic Day parade.

 

 


Jan 25, 2017 11:31 am (IST)

 In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on tuesday received Sheikh Mohammad bin Zated Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at the airport as he arrived for the Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

 


