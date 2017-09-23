GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
India @ UN LIVE: Sushma Swaraj Says we Created IITs and IIMs, Pakistan Created LeT and JeM

News18.com | September 23, 2017, 10:07 PM IST
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in her address to the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, showed the mirror to Pakistan by highlighting the differences between the approaches of the two nations. She said that while India has created IIT and IIM, Pakistan built Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM). Highlighting the Indian government’s schemes, she said that India is fighting poverty, but Pakistan is only fighting its neighbour.

Sep 23, 2017 10:07 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi terms Sushma Swaraj's speech at the 72nd UN Council General Assembly as 'insightful'

Sep 23, 2017 9:36 pm (IST)

I would like to request this august assembly to stop seeing this evil with self-defeating and indeed meaningless nuance. Evil is evil. Let us accept that terrorism is an existentialist danger to humankind. There is absolutely no justification for this barbaric violence," Sushma Swaraj aid.

This is an apparent referrednce to China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, which has repeatedly blocked India's move to put a ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar under the Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the Council. 

Sep 23, 2017 9:34 pm (IST)

Swaraj says terrorism ''existentialist danger'' to mankind

Describing terrorism as an "existentialist danger" to mankind, India today wondered how the international community will fight the menace if the UN Security Council cannot agree on the listing of terrorists. In her address to the 72nd UN General Assembly session, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said terrorism is at the very top of problems for which the United Nations is searching for solutions.

"If we cannot agree to define our enemy, how can we fight together? If we continue to differentiate between good terrorists and bad terrorists, how can we fight together? If even the United Nations Security Council cannot agree on the listing of terrorists, how can we fight together?" she said. Swaraj was apparently referring to China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, which has repeatedly blocked India's move to put a ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar under the Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the Council. The

Sep 23, 2017 9:30 pm (IST)

'Demonetisation a courageous decision to challenge black money'

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said demonetisation was a "courageous" decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to challenge the black money - one of the by-products of corruption. Prime Minister Modi on November 8, 2016, demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in a bid to clamp down on black money, fake currency menace, terror funding and corruption.

"Demonetisation was a courageous decision to challenge one of the by-products of corruption, the 'black money' that disappeared from circulation," Swaraj said in her address to the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly. She also said India has passed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) legislation, through which there is one-tax across the country, without the untidy and punishing system of multiple taxes under differing categories in different parts of India.

Sep 23, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)

Growing question mark on maritime security, nukes: Swaraj
 
India today warned the international community that there is a growing question mark over maritime security and that nuclear proliferation is again making dangerous headlines. In her second consecutive annual address to the UN General Assembly, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said the contemporary world is trapped in a deluge of troubles of which, surely, the most dangerous is the relentless rise of violence.

Sep 23, 2017 9:23 pm (IST)

Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session praises inclusion of Global Partnership principle in SDGs, says India has started, this year, the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

Sep 23, 2017 9:20 pm (IST)

Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session on Climate condition: more serious action is required than talk

Sep 23, 2017 9:17 pm (IST)

Pakistan's politicians remember everything, manipulate memory into convenience.They are masters at forgetting facts that destroy their version: Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session

India's culture & thought have been shaped by history & philosophy that believes in peace as humankind's only rational & practical objective: Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session.

In her address, Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session said India's culture and thought has been shaped by a history and philosophy that believes in peace as humankind's only rational and practical objective. "We truly believe that the world is one family and we hope that every member of this family deserves that elixir of life, happiness," she said.

A huge round of applause for Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj during her speech at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session

Sep 23, 2017 9:14 pm (IST)

On a goal to reform the peace and security architecture, Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session says that without improvements in UN Peacekeeping this goal can’t be achieved

Early reform of the Security Council is an essential element of our overall effort to reform the United Nations: Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session

"The state that transcends barbarity and kills innocent was lecturing us on humanity," says Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session

Sep 23, 2017 9:13 pm (IST)

If we cannot agree to define our enemy, how can we fight together?: Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session on Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

Although India proposed a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) as early as in 1996, yet two decades later the United Nations has not been able to agree upon a definition of terrorism, she rued.

"We have been the oldest victims of this terrible and even traumatic terrorism. When we began articulating about this menace, many of the world s big powers dismissed this as a law and order issue. Now they know better. The question is: what do we do about it?" she asked.

"We must all introspect and ask ourselves whether our talk is anywhere close to the action we take. We all condemn this evil, and piously resolve to fight it in all our declaratory statements. The truth is that these have become rituals," she said. "The fact is that when we are required to fight and destroy this enemy, the self-interest of some leads them towards duplicity," Swaraj said.

On climate change, Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session says that India is deeply committed to the Paris Accord. PM Modi launched the Intl Solar Alliance towards this cause

India is know for I-T superpower... We created world clasd scientist: Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session

 How will we fight terrorism if your definition of the term is different from ours? Sushma asks Pakistan: Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session

Sep 23, 2017 9:08 pm (IST)

 On the menace of terrorism, EAM stresses that we must all introspect & ask ourselves whether our talk is anywhere close to the action we take: Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session

Sep 23, 2017 9:08 pm (IST)

"Our contemporary world is trapped in a deluge of troubles with terrorism. Climate change stares us in the face, as does the growing threat of maritime security," says Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session

Sep 23, 2017 9:07 pm (IST)
 IIT vs LeT,  IIM vs JeM, AIIMS vs HM: EAM Sushma Swaraj shows mirror to Pakistan and highlights the glaring difference b/w India & Pakistan 

"We made AIIMS. We took tremendous strides in the area of space research. We made doctors. We made engineers. You made jihadis. your jihadis are not just killing Indians but even people in Afghanistan and Bangladesh."

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi leveled various allegations on us recently: : Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session

PM Narendra Modi has offered the hand of peace and friendship. Pakistan’s Prime Minister must answer why his nation spurned this offer.: Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session

Sep 23, 2017 9:04 pm (IST)

Mudra yojna is to fund people who are underfunded. Over 70 percent beneficiaries under this scheme are women. Along with the Mudra yojna, we also have programmes like Skill India and Startup India to improve employability.  : Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session

Demonetisation helped us fight corruption, GST brought one tax, one nation idea to India. Skilling the youth and empowering women are our focus: Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session

Sep 23, 2017 9:02 pm (IST)

We are fighting poverty, but our neighbour, Pakistan, is busy fighting against us; Sushma Swaraj

Sep 23, 2017 9:00 pm (IST)

Jan Dhan Yojna is the biggest financial inclusion programme. People who had never seen a bank now have a bank crore. 30 crore people now have bank accounts. This is not a small number. It is equal to the population of United States.: Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session

EAM Sushma Swaraj admires and supports the determination of new Secretary-General to prepare and strengthen UN to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

Our contemporary world is trapped in a deluge of troubles of which, surely, the most dangerous is the relentless rise of violence.: Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session

