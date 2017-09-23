India @ UN LIVE: Sushma Swaraj Says we Created IITs and IIMs, Pakistan Created LeT and JeM

Event Highlights
I would like to request this august assembly to stop seeing this evil with self-defeating and indeed meaningless nuance. Evil is evil. Let us accept that terrorism is an existentialist danger to humankind. There is absolutely no justification for this barbaric violence," Sushma Swaraj aid.
This is an apparent referrednce to China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, which has repeatedly blocked India's move to put a ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar under the Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the Council.
Swaraj says terrorism ''existentialist danger'' to mankind
Describing terrorism as an "existentialist danger" to mankind, India today wondered how the international community will fight the menace if the UN Security Council cannot agree on the listing of terrorists. In her address to the 72nd UN General Assembly session, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said terrorism is at the very top of problems for which the United Nations is searching for solutions.
"If we cannot agree to define our enemy, how can we fight together? If we continue to differentiate between good terrorists and bad terrorists, how can we fight together? If even the United Nations Security Council cannot agree on the listing of terrorists, how can we fight together?" she said. Swaraj was apparently referring to China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, which has repeatedly blocked India's move to put a ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar under the Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the Council. The
'Demonetisation a courageous decision to challenge black money'
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said demonetisation was a "courageous" decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to challenge the black money - one of the by-products of corruption. Prime Minister Modi on November 8, 2016, demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in a bid to clamp down on black money, fake currency menace, terror funding and corruption.
"Demonetisation was a courageous decision to challenge one of the by-products of corruption, the 'black money' that disappeared from circulation," Swaraj said in her address to the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly. She also said India has passed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) legislation, through which there is one-tax across the country, without the untidy and punishing system of multiple taxes under differing categories in different parts of India.
Growing question mark on maritime security, nukes: Swaraj
India today warned the international community that there is a growing question mark over maritime security and that nuclear proliferation is again making dangerous headlines. In her second consecutive annual address to the UN General Assembly, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said the contemporary world is trapped in a deluge of troubles of which, surely, the most dangerous is the relentless rise of violence.
Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session on Climate condition: more serious action is required than talk
India's culture & thought have been shaped by history & philosophy that believes in peace as humankind's only rational & practical objective: Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session.
In her address, Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session said India's culture and thought has been shaped by a history and philosophy that believes in peace as humankind's only rational and practical objective. "We truly believe that the world is one family and we hope that every member of this family deserves that elixir of life, happiness," she said.
If we cannot agree to define our enemy, how can we fight together?: Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session on Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.
Although India proposed a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) as early as in 1996, yet two decades later the United Nations has not been able to agree upon a definition of terrorism, she rued.
"We have been the oldest victims of this terrible and even traumatic terrorism. When we began articulating about this menace, many of the world s big powers dismissed this as a law and order issue. Now they know better. The question is: what do we do about it?" she asked.
"We must all introspect and ask ourselves whether our talk is anywhere close to the action we take. We all condemn this evil, and piously resolve to fight it in all our declaratory statements. The truth is that these have become rituals," she said. "The fact is that when we are required to fight and destroy this enemy, the self-interest of some leads them towards duplicity," Swaraj said.
IIT vs LeT, IIM vs JeM, AIIMS vs HM: EAM Sushma Swaraj shows mirror to Pakistan and highlights the glaring difference b/w India & Pakistan
"We made AIIMS. We took tremendous strides in the area of space research. We made doctors. We made engineers. You made jihadis. your jihadis are not just killing Indians but even people in Afghanistan and Bangladesh."
Jan Dhan Yojna is the biggest financial inclusion programme. People who had never seen a bank now have a bank crore. 30 crore people now have bank accounts. This is not a small number. It is equal to the population of United States.: Sushma Swaraj at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly session
