India, US Business Leaders to Brief Nancy Pelosi on Ways to Boost Ties

New Delhi: A US congressional delegation led by top Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi will be briefed by American and Indian business leaders here tomorrow on the ways to strengthen the commercial relationship between the two countries.

The US-India Business Council (USIBC) will host a reception in honour of the bipartisan congressional team from the US House of Representatives here.

Pelosi has been critical of some of the policies of the Trump administration in the past.

Trump last month signed an executive order for tightening the rules of the H-1B visa programme to stop its "abuse" and ensure the visas are given to the "most-skilled or highest paid" petitioners, a decision that is seen to impact India's $150 billion IT industry.

"The fact that leader Pelosi is taking a bipartisan delegation to India underscores the importance of the US-India bilateral relationship," a statement issued by the USIBC said.

"The delegation will be briefed by the US and Indian business leaders on the opportunities for strengthening the commercial relationship between the countries."

Pelosi had earlier served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 and is the first woman to serve in that role. She is the highest-ranking female politician in the American history.

"We are pleased that leader Pelosi is taking time out of her busy schedule to meet with business leaders who have made large investments in India and are committed to growing the economy there," USIBC President Mukesh Aghi said.