India, US Have Common Objective of Eradicating Terror, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday noted the commonality in the objectives of India and the US to eradicate terrorism, terrorist infrastructure, safe havens and support, while bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan.He noted this in the context of US President Donald Trump's new South Asia policy, according to a PMO statement.The prime minister's observations came when US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on him here this afternoon, the statement said.Tillerson exchanged with Modi views on his recent travels in the region."They further discussed stepping up effective cooperation to combat terrorism in all its forms and promoting regional stability and security," the PMO statement said.Welcoming Tillerson on his maiden visit to India in his current capacity, Modi noted with appreciation the "firm upward trajectory" in the bilateral strategic partnership following the "positive and far-reaching" talks with Trump in June this year, the statement said.The prime minister shared the resolve expressed by Tillerson on taking further steps in the direction of accelerating and strengthening the content, pace and scope of the bilateral engagement, it said.Modi and Tillerson affirmed that a strengthened India-US partnership is not just of mutual benefit to both countries, but has significant positive impact on the prospects for regional and global stability and prosperity.Earlier in the day, Tillerson held detailed discussions with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.