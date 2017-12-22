India votes on Jerusalem against US, Israel at United Nations, Trump's Declaration sparks Protests

On 21st December, India voted in the United Nations General Assembly to denounce the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. 128 voted for the resolution, 19 against, including Israel and 35 abstained. The resolution reiterated the UN’s stance since 1967- that Jerusalem’s final status must be decided in direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians. Jerusalem is claimed by both Israel and the Palestinians as their capital. Protests erupted across the world in several countries including Pakistan, Malaysia and The Philippines after Trump made the declaration on December 6. POTUS Donald Trump warned he may cut funding to countries that voted against the US's stand.



Creatives - Nitin Sharma