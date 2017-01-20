Indian-American DJ Performs at Trump's Inaugural Concert
Indian-American DJ and drummer Ravi Jakhotia opened the inaugural concert for US President-elect Donald Trump.
Washington: Popular Indian-American DJ and drummer Ravi Jakhotia opened the inaugural concert for US President-elect Donald Trump with a scintillating performance to crowd of thousands at the Lincoln Memorial.
The Indian-American DJ and drummer won the 2010 People's Choice Award for World's Best Innovative DJ/Drummer.
Jakhotia, a resident of California, has performed at the pre-game show of Super Bowl in 2008, where he played with Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson.
He has also performed at the Academy Awards in 2009, helping perform two original songs from the movie "Slumdog Millionaire".
Also Read | US President: Executive Actions Ready to go as Trump Prepares to Take Office
In an interview to a TV channel, Jakhotia said that the reason he accepted the invitation to perform at the concert is because he saw it as an opportunity to bring diversity to the ceremony.
"My father came to America with USD 8, a one way ticket, for the pursuit of the American dream," he said in a earlier online interview.
He said his father taught his family to work hard and "appreciate what it is to be American".
Also Read: US President: All You Need to Know About Donald Trump's Inauguration
The concert featured performances by artist Sam Moore and US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.
Recommended For You
- Eden Gardens Stands To Be Named After Sourav Ganguly
- Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on OnePlus 3T, Moto G4 Plus, Lenovo Z2 Plus And More
- After Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone Makes James Corden Do 'Lungi Dance', Watch Videos
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2017: Shillong Choir, Gulzar Make Inaugural Session Memorable
- 'Six King' MS Dhoni Joins Elite ODI List