Indian Army ARO Varanasi Recruitment 2017: Apply before 24th Nov 2017

Indian Army, Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Varanasi Cantt has invited applications to fill the posts of Religious Teacher (RT JCO) for all districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttara Khand and Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper, Soldier Nursing Assistant/ NA (Vet) and Soldier Tradesmen for six districts of UP viz Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Ballia and Deoria via Recruitment Rally which is scheduled to be held from 10th December 2017 to 23rd December 2017 at Ranbankure Stadium, Army Recruiting Office, Varanasi Cantt. Interested candidates can apply online before November 24th, 2017.Candidates keen on joining the above posts of the Indian Army via ARO Varanasi Recruitment 2017 need to apply online on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in . Candidates can go through this detailed notification to know the steps they need to follow to successfully apply online:1. Soldier General DutyCandidates applying for Soldier General Duty must fall in the age bracket of 17 ½ to 21 years as on 1st October 2017.2. Other PostsCandidates applying for other posts stated above must fall between 17 ½ to 23 years of age.Candidates are not required to pay any application fee for applying in Indian Army.The educational qualification differs for all posts. Therefore candidates must check the same in the detailed notification as mentioned above, to know the education qualification required for the post they are applying for.The recruitment procedure for ARO Varanasi Recruitment 2017 will include the following stages:1. Stage I: Screening2. Stage II: Common Entrance Examination (CEE)3. Stage III: Evaluation, Preparation of Merit List and Arms Allotment4 Stage IV: Dispatch to the Training Centre.