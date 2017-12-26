Indian Army 'Crosses' LoC, Kills Three Pakistan Soldiers in 'Tit-for-tat' Attack

Indian Army personnel crossed the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday night to enter Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and killed three Pakistani troops and injuring another, news agency ANI reported.This mission was reportedly undertaken as a retaliatory measure against a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army on Saturday, which claimed the lives of four Indian troops.Lt General HS Panag, the former General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC in C) of Army's Northern Command and Central Command, said the only option is to adopt covert warfare against Pakistan. “This whole conflict has been reduced to a game of kabaddi on the LoC. They kill 3 of ours, we go kill 4 and vice versa…The point here is that we cannot have an all out war with Pakistan because it is a nuclear state and so are we. Only option is to adopt covert warfare in Pakistan and keep our house in order,” he said.A Major and three Army jawans were martyred on Saturday after Pakistani troops opened fire on a patrol unit in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.The incident took place when chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was touring the border district to address people’s grievances.Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Sepoy Pargat Singh were grievously injured during the ceasefire violation and succumbed to their wounds, the Army said in a statement.This year both the LoC and International border have seen massive spike in ceasefire breaches.Figures presented in the Lok Sabha recently showed that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir 771 times till December 10 this year, and 110 times along the International Border till November-end. Around 30 people including 14 army personnel, 12 civilians and four BSF personnel were killed in these ceasefire violations this year.Last year there were 449 incidents of ceasefire violations in which 13 civilians and 13 security personnel were killed and 83 civilians and 99 security personnel were injured.