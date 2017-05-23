Indian Army Destroys Pakistan Posts Across Line of Control

New Delhi: Indian Army has recently taken ‘proactive action’ against Pakistani attempts of infiltration and targeted Pakistan Army forward posts in Naushera sector along the Line of Control.

In a video clip provided by Army sources, heavy artillery bombing on Pakistani bunkers can be seen which decimates the Pakistani base.

Indian Army spokesperson Major General Ashok Narula said Pakistan Army has been supporting armed infiltration in Kashmir and targeted attacks have been carried out to put an end to such activities.

According to Indian Army, attempts of infiltration are likely to go up in the near future as snow has begun to melt and passes in the Valley have become more accessible.

Commenting on the development, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army General Bikram Singh said, “I am glad that Army has responded in this manner.

Congrats to the Northern Command for sending Pakistan a strong message... After the beheading of Indian soldiers, the present COAS had said that the Army will be strict.”

In a separate operation in Naugham, four alleged terrorists were killed by Indian Army.

When asked about the attack, Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit told CNN-News18 that he had not received any reports from Pakistani side on this.

“There is nothing to brag about. It reinforces Pakistan’s contention that we need to resolve the issue peacefully. We are ready to talk with India. Why can’t the two countries have a comprehensive dialogue? Terrorism is also an issue with which Pakistan has strong concerns. Pakistan is not shying away from discussions. Kashmir is the root cause of all our problems,” he said.