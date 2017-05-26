Indian Army Foils Attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team in Uri Sector, Kills 2

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Friday killed two members of the Pakistan Army’s Border Action Team, (BAT) foiling the infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The infiltration bid comes 25 days after two Indian soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated when the Border Action Team infiltrated 250 metres into the Indian side in Krishna Ghati sector with the Pakistani army providing cover fire from across the border.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army had launched "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions across the Line of Control, inflicting "some damage". The Army had also released a video of the military action which showed some structures in a forested area crumbling in a heap under the impact of repeated shelling.

During a recent visit to the state, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley had asked the Army to remain prepared to give a befitting reply to any “misadventure” from across the border.

