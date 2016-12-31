Indian Army Fully Prepared to Meet Internal and External Threats, Says Former Chief Dalbir Singh

General Dalbir Singh Suhag retired as the Army Chief on Saturday after 43 years of service. He spoke to CNN News18’s Shreya Dhoundiyal about his tenure and the challenges ahead.

General Suhag, when you look back at your two-and-a-half-year tenure as the Chief of Army Staff, what has been the biggest challenge for you?

Challenges related to holistic enhancement of institutional strength of the Army so as to be able to effectively execute its mandated role in the emerging security dynamics. It involved addressing current capability voids as well as capability development and enhancing operational prowess of the Army for the emerging challenges in the mid and long term. I say with satisfaction that I leave an army which is fully geared up to ensure the sovereignty of our country in external and internal security domains and that it is progressing on a well calibrated trajectory to be able to deter and defeat security challenges which may emerge in the foreseeable future.

This year has been particularly challenging for the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir — the Uri attack and the Kupwara attack. As the Chief of Army Staff, what is your analysis of what went wrong? Is it complacency or something else?

It is not a question of what went wrong. Along the LoC and wherever we are operating in low-intensity conflict environment, the dynamics of conflict cannot be totally eliminated. There will be few occasional losses and setbacks. As a professional army, we take such setbacks seriously, and analyse each of those operations. Lessons are invariably learnt, disseminated and implemented. A terrorist always has initiative on his side and, in the process, he chooses the place and time of his attack. It is important for us to innovate and prevent these attacks. When attacks do take place, we must rapidly contain them and neutralise the terrorists with minimum loss of our lives. The challenge for us is to keep our guard up all the time, while for the terrorist, he has to succeed only once. We understand this dynamics and our jawans are up for this challenge.

More than 60 Army personnel have lost their lives in the Valley this year. It is a 10-year high. What explains this casualty figure?

Yes, casualties have been high this past year. However, statistics do not always convey a correct picture. Uri and Nagrota actions did lead to high-security forces casualties. They are more an exception than a norm. If you were to exclude these two operations, the casualty figures would be similar to the last four years.

The intense and prolonged agitational dynamics resulting in a cycle of violence, was exploited by the terrorists and their desperate handlers to expand their footprint and raise the ante of terror, though temporarily. Occasional setbacks and losses under such conflict situations cannot be totally ruled out. I, however, can say that our units have done extremely well under these trying circumstances. We have fully regained operational ascendancy in quick time and as you can see normalcy is fast returning.

What are challenges that the Indian Army is facing in the Valley?

The security situation in J&K is at an important crossroads. Relentless operations by the Army on the Line of Control and in the hinterland along with other security forces have thwarted the designs of the nexus to give a fillip to the proxy war being waged against India. There is a need to consolidate gains to further stabilise the security situation for which a ‘Whole of the Government’ approach is imperative.

Pakistan’s support to proxy war continues unabated and the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is intact. The nexus is executing a calibrated strategy co-opting kinetic and non-kinetic means to sustain the level of violence in the Kashmir Valley. This coupled with a focussed dis-info campaign through the exploitation of mass and social media platforms and instigated agitations, is indicative of Pakistan’s intent to keep the Kashmir issue alive.

The Army, over the years, has assiduously combated terrorism in the state through citizen-friendly operations. The Army is playing a key role in paving a way for normalcy to return to the Valley. We should be ready to maintain moral ascendancy over the terrorists and their Pakistani sponsors, both on the Line of Control and in the hinterland. I think it will be incumbent upon the Army to ensure that the nexus is not able to further sabotage the democratic process and that governance is delivered unhindered.

We saw the army in a peculiar situation this year with the CM of West Bengal accusing the Army of trying to orchestrate a coup at the directions of the PM. What was your first reaction to the accusations?

The Army has already offered clarification on the issue and I have nothing more to add to it.

You have led the world's third largest army — an army that is still using vintage equipment. What in your view are the critical areas that need to be modernised and why is the process mind-bogglingly slow?

The Indian Army is fully prepared and equipped to meet any current external or internal threats. Our modernisation programme is designed to sustain existing capabilities and progressively enhance the same which would be necessary to meet security challenges which may manifest in mid and long term. There may be some delays in our modernisation endeavours mostly on account of rapidly and dynamically evolving military technologies, which necessitate mid-course corrections. However, the issue of lending dynamism and responsiveness in the procurement processes is being continuously reviewed and improved. DPP 2016 is a step in this direction.

The Indian Army has started the system of prioritising its procurement plan and has now linked it with the financial allocations. This will ensure that funds availability is not an issue in future. The provisions of fast track procurement are being exploited to meet urgent requirements. Efforts to reduce timelines in procurement by the Service HQ have also been carried out. The processes of RFI, GSQR, RFP, Trials and GS evaluation have been improved along with greater accountability of procurement executives.

The Indian Army is modernising as per well thought out roadmap. Systems such as ULH, Dhanush Guns, T-90 tanks, ICVs, ALH, bridging sys and BPJs have already been contracted. Soon we will be signing contracts for Third Generation Spike ATGM, Self-Propelled Artillery Guns, Pinaka Rocket System, SRSAM, MRSAM, Akash Missile System and a large number of other equipment.

The story of your rise from a young cadet in Sainik School to the Chief of Army Staff of a 1.3-million force is an inspirational one. When you look back at what propelled your success, what would you tell young officers who often get disillusioned with the hierarchy-heavy institution?

I would like to exhort the young officers and future leaders of this Army to believe that the system in place is fair and remains responsive to environmental dynamics and aspirations of soldiers and officers through well-established system of reviews and audits. Hard work and continued dedication to the organisational interests and goals will always pay dividends. The solemn IMA credo will remain relevant to the Army today and in future where selflessness is supreme. I would like to assure them that the Army is always with them in all their endeavours and that one should always focus on doing his or her bit diligently for the organisation.

Of course, everyone cannot become the Army Chief in our steep pyramidical organisation but, to whichever rank one rises, he or she will remain a comrade in arms and an honoured member of the Indian Army. The focus should be to persevere and pursue excellence in each rank and in whichever assignment that comes one’s way. The rest will follow. Achieving higher ranks is surely an important motivation but, greater goal should be to win professional respect and confidence of subordinates, peers and superiors in equal measure.