Forces Foil Another Infiltration Bid at LoC, 6 Terrorists Killed in Rampur Sector

New Delhi: Security forces eliminated six terrorists and foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, hours after thwarting a similar attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team in Uri sector.

Army sources told CNN-News18 that an ambush was laid by troops at Rampur Sector based on specific input. Contact with intruders was established and six terrorists were killed. Combing operations were underway in the area.

On Friday, the Indian Army foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a patrol party along the Line of Control in Uri sector, killing two militants. "Alert troops foiled a BAT attack on our patrol party in Uri sector today. Two BAT terrorists were killed in the operation," an army official said. The BAT attack was effectively repulsed, the official said.

According to police sources, the bodies of the two slain militants were lying in "no man's" land along the LoC. Army sources said the two armed intruders infiltrated from a Pakistani post which is 200 metres from the LoC in the area. They were spotted on the Indian side around 8:40 am in South of Jhelum in the Uri sector.

In exchange of fire, both were neutralised at distance of 500 metres from the LoC in the Indian side, the sources said. One AK-47 rifle, one pistol and other warlike stores were recovered, they said.

The infiltration bid comes 25 days after two Indian soldiers were beheaded in a BAT attack in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch, triggering a strong reaction from India.

On Tuesday, the Army had said it launched "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions across the LoC, inflicting "some damage".

(With PTI inputs)