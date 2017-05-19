DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Indian Detained at US Airport for Not Having Documents, Dies in Custody
Atlanta police officers walk through the atrium as they carry sub-machine guns at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia (File Photo/ REUTERS)
New York: A 58-year-old Indian who was detained last week for not possessing necessary immigration documents while entering the country died in custody at an Atlanta hospital, said officials.
Patel arrived at the Atlanta airport on May 10 on a flight from Ecuador.
US Customs and Border Protection subsequently denied him entry into the country as he did not possess the necessary immigration documents, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a statement.
On Saturday, two days after being in the ICE custody, a nurse checking Patel's blood sugar noticed he had a breathing problem following which he was shifted to a hospital where he passed away.
ICE said it is firmly committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody and is "undertaking a comprehensive agency-wide review of the incident, as it does in all such cases".
The agency the informed the Indian consular representatives who notified Patel's kin about his demise.
Patel is the eighth such individual who died in the custody of ICE this year.
(With PTI inputs)
