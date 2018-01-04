GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Doctor, 40, Jailed in the US for Groping Teen Patients

Arun Aggarwal, 40, was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition.

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2018, 5:21 PM IST
Representative image .(Photo: Reuters)
Washington: An Indian doctor has been sentenced to 10 months behind bars in the US for groping two teenage female patients and faces deportation to India after the completion of his jail term.

Arun Aggarwal, 40, was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition. Aggarwal, formerly a doctor at Dayton Children's Hospital in Ohio, inappropriately touched two teens during medical examination between 2013 and 2015, the government attorney said.

Designated as a Tier I sex offender, Aggarwal was arrested when he was allegedly trying to flee the country.

In a statement, the Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Leon Daidone alleged that the local hospital did not report the incident to the police.

Aggarwal now faces deportation to India.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
