Indian Eatery in UK Could Close After 'Human Meat' Report
London: An Indian restaurant in the UK could be forced to shut down after a fake news report claimed it serves human meat. The fake report went viral on Facebook.
Shinra Begum, the owner of 'KarriTwist' in south east London, said people threatened to vandalise the building and police officers were called in.
The article reportedly originated from a prank news site where anonymous users can submit their own fake news before, metro.co.uk reported.
"This has done the rounds everywhere and people are believing this. We have had it for 60 years and it could shut down after somebody wrote something like this," she said.
"Even though the article, consisting of just a single paragraph, was littered with spelling and grammatical errors, people believed it was true," Shinra added.
The fake story read: "Last night Indian restaurant owner Rarjan Patel was arrested for using human meat in his food recipes at his New Cross Restaurant, it is said that a total of 9 human body's were found frozen ready to be processed for meat, Rarjan Patel remains in custody for further questioning whilst the restaurant has been closed down."
The prank news site contains a number of fake stories, including false reports claiming people have died and that certain individuals are paedophiles, PTI reported.
