1-min read

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2017, 8:49 AM IST
Indian Envoy's Family Held Hostage, Robbed in South Africa Home
Image for representation only.
Johannesburg: The family of India's consul-general in the South African city of Durban was targeted by robbers and briefly held hostage at their official residence.

The family of consul-general Shashank Vikram, members of their domestic staff and a visiting teacher were held up at their residence on Innes Road, on Sunday. Among them were two children, aged five and 10.

"They are OK but they were obviously traumatised," said consul S K Pandey. Nobody suffered physical harm," he said, adding they planned to attend counselling.

He said a domestic worker's cellphone which was also robbed, could provide clues to the incident, the Independent Online reported.

The robbers reportedly gained entry by derailing the entrance gate, a strategy used often in a spate of brazen robberies recently in affluent suburbs north of Durban.

Following the incident, India has reminded South Africa of its duty to protect diplomatic staff and property, under the Vienna Convention.
