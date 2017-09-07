Indian Man Wins USD 1.9 mn in UAE Mega Raffle Draw
Manekudy Varkey Mathew, who had purchased the ticket in Super 7 Series 183 in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, was announced as the winner of the bumper prize.
IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY.
Dubai: An Indian man in the UAE on Thursday won a whopping USD 1.9 million after he hit a jackpot in a mega raffle draw in Abu Dhabi.
Manekudy Varkey Mathew, who had purchased the ticket in Super 7 Series 183 in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, was announced as the winner of the bumper prize.
Mathew has just won Dhirham 7 million (USD 1.9 million) in a raffle in the UAE, Khaleej Times reported.
Mathew, who is from Kerala, was not the only lucky Indian to win the prize. Six other Indians and one Emirati have also walked home with Dhirham 100,000 each in the draw, the report said.
Last month, Indian man Krishnam Raju Thokachichu won Dhirham 5 million (USD 1.3 million) in a raffle draw in Abu Dhabi.
