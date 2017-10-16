Indian Navy Gets New, Made in India, Anti-Submarine Warfare Ship

In a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India campaign, the third of four indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes INS Kiltan is scheduled to be commissioned into the Indian Navy by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on Monday.The commissioning ceremony will be attended by Admiral Sunil Lanba PVSM, AVSM, ADC, Chief of the Naval Staff and host of other dignitaries.Indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organization, Directorate of Naval Design and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, Kiltan is the latest indigenous warship after Shivalik class, Kolkata class and sister Ships INS Kamorta and INS Kadmatt to have joined the Indian Navy’s arsenal where in a plethora of weapons and sensors have been integrated to provide a ‘Common Operational Picture (COP)’.The ship derives its name from one of the islands in Aminidivi group of Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands.In a press release, the ministry of defence said that the ship hosts a “predominantly indigenous cutting-edge weapons and sensors suite which includes heavy weight torpedoes, ASW rockets, 76 mm caliber Medium Range gun & two multi-barrel 30 mm guns as Close-in-Weapon System (CIWS) with dedicated fire control systems, missile decoy rockets (Chaff), advanced ESM.