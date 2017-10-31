Indian Navy SSR Examination 2017 Admit Card Released at joinindiannavy.gov.in
Indian Navy SSR Examination 2017 is being conducted for the recruitment of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) for February 2018 batch.
Indian Navy SSR Examination 2017 Admit Card has been released by the Indian Navy on its official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Indian Navy SSR Examination 2017 is being conducted for the recruitment of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) for February 2018 batch. Candidates who had applied for the exam can download their Admit Cards from official website by following steps given below:
How to Download Indian Navy SSR Examination 2017 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit official website - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Login’ given at the top ride side of the homepage, login using your credentials
Step 3 – Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further reference
Direct link: https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/account/login
The admit card will carry the name of the examination centre and timings of the exam and candidates must carry their Admit Card on the examination day.
Selection Procedure:
1. Candidates who qualify the written test have to undergo PFT a physical fitness test and candidates who qualify PFT will go further for medical test.
2. A medical test is conducted for receiving a medical fitness certificate; this certificate is only accepted from a designated doctor in military hospital.
3. Candidates who qualify medical test are sent to IHQ MoD (Navy), New Delhi for further training for different entries and after training, selected candidates’ merit list is prepared and displayed in different recruitment centres.
4. Lastly, Final Enrolment Medical is conducted at INS Chilka (Odisha) on the specified date and time. Candidates found unfit in this report cannot appeal for review. Candidates disqualified in this medical test have to prepare and go through every step again for selection.
Candidates can go through the below url to know the Selection procedure in detail:
https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/page/selection-procedure-sailors-entry-aa-ssr-mr-chef-steward.html
