Indian-Origin Canadian Denies Reports of NASA Sending Her to Space

Mumbai:Indian-origin Dr Shawna Pandya took to social media on Friday to deny reports that she had been chosen by NASA for its 2018 space mission.

The rumour started making rounds after Pandya (32), currently based in Canada, was shortlisted by NASA for its Citizen Science Astronaut (CSA) programme.

"In light of many media reports and interviews over the last 24 hours, I want to make a few clarifications about my work and qualifications," she wrote on Facebook.

"My work is separate from the work of the Canadian Space Agency and NASA and should not be represented as such. The Canadian Space Agency's astronaut selection programme is ongoing and will be finalised by this year; I am not part of the selection," she added.

She further clarified that she had interned with NASA in the past, she was not affiliated with the organisation.

While thanking all wishers who had reached out to her, she further clarified that that she was neither her neurosurgeon nor an opera singer as previously reported.

Dr Pandya completed her B.Sc in neuroscience at the University of Alberta, followed by M.Sc. in space sciences at International Space University. Thereafter, she did her MD in Medicine from the University of Alberta.