Indian Producer Keen To Make Film With Jackie Chan

Mumbai: Actor Jackky Bhagnanis sister and producer Deepshikha Deshmukh had a fan-girl moment when she met international cine icon Jackie Chan here recently. She says it will be a dream come true to make a film with him.

Chan was in India to promote his forthcoming film Kung Fu Yoga. During his visit, Jackie met various Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Vashu Bhagnani, Disha Patni and Remo D'souza.

Talking about her meeting with Chan, Deepshikha said in a statement: "Jackie Chan is such a humble person. It was an absolute honour to meet him. Jackky (Bhagnani) and me both have grown up watching his films, and to get a gift from the legend himself was so exciting."

"I just hope we can make a film starring him sometime in the future -- that would be a dream come true. I wish Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood and the entire team of ‘Kung Fu Yoga' all the very best," added Deepshikha, who got a phone accessory from the legendary actor.

Kung Fu Yoga, an action-adventure-comedy film, is directed by Stanley Tong. It will release in India on February 3.