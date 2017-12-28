Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: 3162 Trade Apprentices Posts in Northern Railways; Apply before 27th January 2018

Indian Railways Recruitment 2018 for Trade Apprentices in Northern Railways has begun on Thursday on the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway - rrcnr.org.As per the official notification, candidates interested in pursuing Apprenticeship with the Northern Railways can apply online for 3162 posts before 27th January 2018, 5 pm.Online Application Process Begins – 28th December 2017Online Application Process Ends – 27th January 2018, 5PMMerit List Expected between 15th February 2018 and 28th February 2018Candidates must check the availability of training slots in the cluster or unit they are applying to before submitting their application. “It should not happen that candidate select a Cluster or Unit where there is no training slot requirement for your ITI Trade. In such a situation their application may eventually become meaningless, as he would not be allowed to make any changes after the final submission.” Candidates can check the official advertisement here:http://rrcnr.org/rrcnr_pdf/Apprentice_Notification.pdfThe applicants must fall in the age bracket of 15 to 24 years as on 27th January 2018, age relaxation rules apply therefore eligible candidates must check the detailed notification.1. The applicants must possess a Class 10th or equivalent exam (Under 10+2 exam system) certificate with minimum 50% marks from a recognized Board.2. The applicants must possess and ITI Certificate in the relevant trade they are applying for.Eligible and interested candidates can visit http://rrcnr.org/ and click on “Click here” hyperlink under the official notification.Direct Link - http://www.rrcnr.info/RegistrationForm.aspxMale candidates of Unreserved and OBC category need to pay an application fee of ₹100 online while female candidates and candidates from SC/ST/PH categories are exempted.Candidates will be selected on the basis of a merit list prepared by taking into consideration the simple average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidates in Matriculation & ITI Trade certificate.